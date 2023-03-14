Inclusive coffee shop opens in Pennsylvania

A new local coffee shop that aims for inclusivity by hiring individuals with diverse abilities recently opened in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Photo by xavierarnau/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Monday, March 13, 2023, Coffee Inclusive celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania cafe location in Pittston, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Coffee Inclusive is located at 350 Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston near The Cycle Yard, CVS, and The Salt Barre.

According to the business's website, one of its main missions is to employ "people with diverse abilities and Autism" while having them work "side by side with experienced baristas and servers to provide a warm and welcoming community coffee shop experience."

Coffee Inclusive serves coffee, espresso, cappuccino, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods, smoothies, acai bowls, and fresh cold-pressed juices. They even have all-natural dog treats for your fur babies.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

Here's what one local customer named Dan had to say about Coffee Inclusive in a recent Google review:

Wonderful! So glad to see such a business and wish much success.

So if you happen to be in the Pittston area, consider stopping by the new Coffee Inclusive cafe the next time you're in the mood for coffee or delicious baked goods.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.