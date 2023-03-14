Myrtle Beach, SC

Major car dealership announces grand opening of new South Carolina location

Kristen Walters

A major car dealership recently announced the grand opening date for its new South Carolina location. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4UXk_0lJ0DQ4l00
Photo byBuzbuzzer/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Myrtle Beach Hyundai will be celebrating the grand opening of its new South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Myrtle Beach Hyundai is located at 760 Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach near Comfort Suites, Black's Tire & Auto Service, and U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. There will be live music and food trucks, according to the company's website. The event will run until 6 pm.

Even though the official grand opening event isn't until March 15, it appears that the dealership is already open to the public. So far, feedback from local customers has been has been fairly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Melissa had to say about the dealership in a recent Google review:

I purchased a certified 22 Hyundai Tucson on Monday and our salesman Jason Hearn was superb! His knowledge of each vehicle (Tucson, Elantra and Santa Fe) I test drove was immeasurable. Jason knew I was clueless with having so many features on the Tucson and his kindness was definitely appreciated. I am happy with my purchase, the timing of it all and the exceptional customer service I had received. I must say this is my first but not my last purchase at Myrtle Beach Hyundai and for all that have not been, the new building is spectacular! Thank you, Jason for everything! I’ll be back to purchase from you again.

So if you happen to be in the Myrtle Beach area, consider stopping by Myrtle Beach Hyundai for their grand opening event on Wednesday afternoon or the next time you're in the market for a new car.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Follow Kristen on Medium for more stories on the economy, news, money, and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cars# business# economy# grand opening# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Contact: kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com

Pennsylvania State
74K followers

More from Kristen Walters

North Providence, RI

Popular food chain opens another new location in Rhode Island

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chipotle celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in North Providence, according to local reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Kernersville, NC

Major grocer opens another new store location in North Carolina

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store locationv in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Food Lion celebrated the grand opening of its newest North Carolina store location in Kernersville, according to local sources.

Read full story
6 comments
Charleston, WV

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in West Virginia

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in West Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest West Virginia restaurant location in Charleston, according to the company's website.

Read full story
28 comments
Melbourne, FL

Leading store chain opens another new Florida location

A massive store chain recently opened another new location in Florida last week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the popular convenience store chain Wawa opened its newest Florida location in Melbourne, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
8 comments
Hooksett, NH

Large discount retailer opening new store location in New Hampshire

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in New Hampshire early next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, April 7, 2023, the fast-growing retail store chain Five Below will celebrate the grand opening of its latest New Hampshire store location in Hooksett, according to information on the company's website.

Read full story
Rockaway, NJ

Leading food chain opens another new store in New Jersey

A popular food chain recently opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, March 10, 2023, the popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest New Jersey store location in Rockaway Township, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland Heights, MO

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the fast-causal restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs celebrated the grand opening of its newest Missouri location in Maryland Heights, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
4 comments
Ocala, FL

Large discount retail chain opens another new store location in Florida

A popular discount retail store chain recently opened a new store location in Florida and will be hosting its grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the major discount retail chain Big Lots will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida store location in Ocala, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public now.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Popular food chain opens another new location in Illinois

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Illinois last week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, March 10, 2023, the fast-growing gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Illinois location in Chicago, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
7 comments
Sylacauga, AL

Longstanding grocer opens another new store in Alabama

This week, a major supermarket chain opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Publix celebrated the grand opening of its newest Alabama store location in Sylacauga, according to the company's website.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky

A major discount store chain that has over 465 store locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be closing the majority of its Kentucky store locations. Read on to learn more about the locations and "going out of business sales" going on now.

Read full story
36 comments
Florida State

Florida lottery ticket worth $186,052 left unclaimed

The holder of a winning lottery ticket worth over $186,000 has not yet come forward to claim their prize. Read on to learn more about where and when the ticket was purchased to find out if it could be you.

Read full story
3 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Another major retail store is closing in Minnesota

In a Minnesota city that is already feeling the crunch of the economic downturn with recent store closures, another massive retail store has decided to call it quits. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
22 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Unique dessert shop opening in Wisconsin this week

If you love spoiling your four-legged fur babies, you may be interested to learn that a unique dessert shop that will allow you to do precisely that is opening this weekend in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Collinsville, VA

Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in Virginia

If you're a fan of warm biscuits made from scratch, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Virginia to make your morning even better. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Popular seafood restaurant opens another new location in Florida

A popular seafood restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida and will be celebrating its grand opening later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the popular seafood restaurant chain Hot N Juicy Crawfish will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida location in Kissimmee, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Read full story
5 comments
New Albany, OH

Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio

If you enjoy breakfast sandwiches in the morning with a side of piping hot coffee, you may be interested to learn that a leading national food chain that offers precisely that has opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

Major off-price retail store opens another new location in New Jersey

A popular off-price retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, March 3, 2023, the major discount retail store chain Burlington celebrated the grand opening of its newest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.

Read full story
Little Rock, AR

Popular discount retailer opening another new store location in Arkansas

A popular national discount retail chain with nearly 1200 locations nationwide recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas next month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Lincoln, NE

Fast-growing food chain opens another new location in Nebraska

A popular food chain recently opened another new bake shop in Nebraska. Read on to learn more. On Friday, March 10, 2023, the fast-growing gourmet food chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Nebraska location in Lincoln, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy