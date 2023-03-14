Major car dealership announces grand opening of new South Carolina location

A major car dealership recently announced the grand opening date for its new South Carolina location. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Buzbuzzer/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Myrtle Beach Hyundai will be celebrating the grand opening of its new South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Myrtle Beach Hyundai is located at 760 Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach near Comfort Suites, Black's Tire & Auto Service, and U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. There will be live music and food trucks, according to the company's website. The event will run until 6 pm.

Even though the official grand opening event isn't until March 15, it appears that the dealership is already open to the public. So far, feedback from local customers has been has been fairly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Melissa had to say about the dealership in a recent Google review:

I purchased a certified 22 Hyundai Tucson on Monday and our salesman Jason Hearn was superb! His knowledge of each vehicle (Tucson, Elantra and Santa Fe) I test drove was immeasurable. Jason knew I was clueless with having so many features on the Tucson and his kindness was definitely appreciated. I am happy with my purchase, the timing of it all and the exceptional customer service I had received. I must say this is my first but not my last purchase at Myrtle Beach Hyundai and for all that have not been, the new building is spectacular! Thank you, Jason for everything! I’ll be back to purchase from you again.

So if you happen to be in the Myrtle Beach area, consider stopping by Myrtle Beach Hyundai for their grand opening event on Wednesday afternoon or the next time you're in the market for a new car.

