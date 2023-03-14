Highly-rated BBQ restaurant opens in Ohio

A new BBQ restaurant just opened in Ohio, and it is already getting rave reviews from local customers. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Smokey Dog BBQ will officially celebrate the grand opening of its new Ohio restaurant location in Utica, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Smokey Dog BBQ restaurant is located at 50 W. Columbus Road in Utica near Subway, Goodwill, and the BP fueling station.

While the official grand opening isn't until March 15th, it appears that the restaurant has already had a soft opening because local patrons have already started leaving reviews for Smokey Dog BBQ online.

For example, this is what one local customer named Benjamin had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Google review:

Loved it. Great food and a nice atmosphere. I dropped in by myself the first time but will definitely be back with the rest of my family.

Another local customer name Richard also had this to say about Smokey Dog BBQ in another recent review:

Fantastic restaurant! Smoked and grilled wings were outstanding and the spam sliders appetizers were incredible! We will be back.

So if you happen to be in the Utica area, consider stopping by Smokey Dog BBQ for their grand opening on Wednesday or the next time you're in the mood for a delicious barbeque meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.