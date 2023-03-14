Pisces Pies announces grand opening in Washington

A local pie shop recently announced that they would be hosting a grand opening event for their bakery in Washington on Pi Day. Read on to learn more.

Photo by estefaniavizcaino/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Pisces Pies celebrated the grand opening of its local bake shop in Everett, Washington, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Pisces Pies is located at 1502 Rucker Avenue in Everett near The Parlor Salon at the corner of 15th Street.

The grand opening is scheduled to start at 9 am.

Pisces Pies carries traditional pies as well as sugar-free and gluten-free options. They also sell cakes, tarts, espresso drinks, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more.

You can see their full menu of fruit, cream, and specialty pies here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Kristin had to say about Pisces Pies in a recent Google review:

loved Pisces Pies! The atmosphere is cute, the staff was friendly! The pies tasted like fruit! And they even had gluten free options available. My brother said the gluten free crust was lovely!

So if you happen to be in the Everett area, consider stopping by Pisces Pies for their grand opening event on Tuesday or the next time you need to order a pie or cake for a special event.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.