Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan

A fast-growing restaurant chain backed by a famous food show host recently announced that it would be opening a new location in Michigan early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the up-and-coming restaurant chain Chicken Guy! will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to local reports.

The new Chicken Guy! restaurant will be located at 30130 Plymouth Road in Livonia near Archie's, Midas auto repair shop, and Pest Masters.

The Chicken Guy! restaurant chain is the creation of celebrity food show host Guy Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl.

The restaurant serves chicken tenders, signature sandwiches, salad bowls, and a nice selection of sides, such as Chicken Guy fries, American slaw, fried pickle chips, and Mac Daddy Mac 'N' Cheese.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

Chicken Guy currently has locations in several states. However, this will be the first Michigan Chicken Guy! location. According to local reports, the restaurant chain is planning to open nineteen more locations in Michigan over the next couple of years.

So if you happen to be in the Livonia area, consider stopping by the new Chicken Guy! restaurant on Plymouth Road for its grand opening event on April 1st.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.