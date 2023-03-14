Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at Pennsylvania store

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Pennsylvania, you may want to double-check your numbers because a winning ticket worth $3 million dollars just sold at a local store last week. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold.

Photo by BanksPhotos/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On March 8, 2023, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on its website that a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million had been sold at a Pennsylvania convenience store.

The store that sold the winning ticket was called Sunny Cigarette, which is located at 6447 Sackett Street in Philadelphia near Mayfair Beverage, GameStop, and Dollar Tree.

The winning scratch-off ticket was for the game "$3 Million Snow Bank," which, as the name suggests, offers a top prize of $3 million when any of your numbers match any winning number.

If you happen to be the holder of a winning lottery ticket (for this game or any other), the Pennsylvania Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket right away. You should then call the PA lottery office to make an appointment to redeem your prize.

Players should also keep in mind that prizes connected to winning tickets in Pennsylvania expire within one year if they are not claimed. So if you purchased a scratch-off or other lottery ticket recently, you may just want to give it another look.

Good luck, everyone!

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.