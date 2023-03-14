Rapidly-expanding store chain opens another new location in Florida

If you're a fan of hoagies, freshly baked goods, and specialty beverages, you may be excited to learn that a popular store chain that offers all of these items recently opened its 250th location in Florida last week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 8, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

This is the 250th Wawa location for the chain in the Sunshine state.

The new Wawa store is located at 5390 66th Street in St. Petersburg near CVS, Pittsburgh Mix, McDonald's, and Autoquest Express.

The Wawa chain of stores has grown a reputation for being more than just a convenience store. The store chain offers a wide selection of hot and cold food items that are made to order, as well as specialty drinks like lattes, smoothies, milkshakes, and more.

You can see Wawa's full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the St. Petersburg area, consider stopping by the new Wawa location on 66th Street the next time you need to pick up a quick bite to eat or need to recharge with a coffee drink.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.