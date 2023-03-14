Popular discount store opening another new location in Pennsylvania

If you're a bargain hunter who loves to find great deals, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania later this month. Read on to learn more

On Friday, March 31, 2023, the large discount retail store chain Five Below will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Mt. Pocono, according to the company's website.

The new Five Below discount store will be located at 3236 PA-940 in Mt. Pocono near the Dollar Tree, Weis Market, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Mt. Pocono Plaza.

Five Below is a popular discount store chain that sells items ranging from fashion accessories and beauty products to electronics and toys. The stores offer thousands of items at affordable prices. For example, most items cost between $1 and $5, making it an ideal choice for shoppers looking for unbeatable value.

However, Five Below stores also carry some items that are over $5, like microphones, video lighting kits, mini digital cameras, and more.

So if you happen to be in the Mt. Pocono area, consider stopping by the new Five Below discount store for their grand opening on March 31st.

