Popular food chain opens another new location in Nevada

A fast-growing cookie shop chain with over 600 locations throughout the country recently opened another new bake-shop location in Nevada. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the popular gourmet cookie shop Crumble Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Nevada store location in Henderson, according to an event post on the company's website.

The new Crumbl Cookie shop is located at 55 N. Stephanie Street in Henderson near Lamps Plus, Wendy's, and Jersey Mike's Subs.

One of the things that makes Crumbl Cookies stand out from the pack is that they offer new unique cookie flavors each week, so there's always something new to taste each time you visit one of their locations.

You can see their current cookie menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers regarding the new Crumbl Cookies location has been mixed. For example, this is what one local patron named Rus had to say about the new location in a recent Google review:

New location for Crumble Cookies. A little expensive, but excellent cookies. The staff was friendly and professional. The place was busy as it's new to this location. Get your warm cookies now.

So if you happen to be in the Henderson area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookie location the next time you're in the mood to try a new and unique cookie flavor.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.