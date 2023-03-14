Major retailer announces opening date for new store in Oklahoma

If you're a bargain shopper, you may be excited to learn that a popular national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Oklahoma early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Oklahoma store location in McAlester, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's discount store will be located at 1114 Tangle Drive in McAlester near the Patriot Chrysler Dodge RAM car dealership, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

Ollie's motto is "Good Stuff Cheap," and they are known for offering deep discounts on a wide assortment of everyday items like snack foods, personal care items, furniture, batteries, cleaning products, kitchen items, and more.

Shoppers who want to save even more can check out Ollie's current flyer on their website to find the best deals and sales.

So if you happen to be in the McAlester area, consider stopping by the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet for their grand opening event on April 5th or the next time you want to save money on everyday items.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.