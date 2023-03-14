Affordable food chain opening another new store in Illinois this week

A popular national food chain known for offering a wide selection of grocery items at competitively low prices recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Latino Life/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Illinois grocery store location in Orland Park, according to the store's website.

The new Aldi store will be located at 11200 W. 179th Street in Orland Park near the Jewel-Osco, Shell fueling station, and Marquette Bank.

The grand opening event will start at 8:30 am on Thursday morning. Shoppers who show up for the event can win prizes, goodie bags, and more. You can find more details about their grand opening giveaways here on their website.

The new store in Orland Park will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

So if you happen to be in the Orland Park area, consider stopping out for the grand opening event this Thursday.

The Aldi store chain is known for selling a wide selection of grocery items such as fresh produce, frozen foods, snacks, and pantry essentials at reasonable prices, which are often lower than their competitors. They also put out a weekly flyer on their website to alert local customers to additional sales and discounts.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.