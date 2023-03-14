Fast-growing restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia

A popular fast-casual restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Georgia this week. They are also giving away free food for a year to twenty people who enter their drawing during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Georgia restaurant location in Dacula, according to an event post on the company's website.

The new Raising Cane's restaurant will be located at 3485 Braselton Highway in Dacula near Five Guys, Gyro City, Arby's, and Starbucks.

According to the restaurant's event post, the grand opening celebration for the new location is scheduled to start at 8 am on Thursday.

Customers who stop by the new location between 8 am and 9 am on grand opening day can enter to win "free Cane's for a year." Twenty winners will be chosen during the drawing from 9 am to 9:15 am. So, if you'd like a shot at free food for a year, all you need to do is show up and toss your name into the drawing.

The new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 11 pm and 10 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

So if you happen to be in the area, consider stopping by the new location in Dacula for its grand opening this Thursday.

