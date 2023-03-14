National discount retail chain closing all Iowa stores

A discount retail chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be closing all of its Iowa store locations. Those locations are currently running "going out of business sales." Read on to learn more.

Photo by Bbourdages/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

Recently, the national discount retail store chain named "Tuesday Morning" announced on its website that it would be closing all of its Iowa store locations. This news came after the discount retailer filed for bankruptcy in February.

These are the Tuesday Morning morning stores in Iowa that have been marked for closure:

2900 University Avenue location at Clocktown Square in West Des Moines,

1451 Coral Ridge Avenue location at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, and

902 West Kimberly Road location at the Village Shopping Center in Davenport.

According to Tuesday Morning's website, these store locations are currently running "going out of business" sales to liquidate inventory before the stores close permanently.

Tuesday Morning is also shuttering more than 250 of its store locations throughout the county, in addition to the three stores that have been marked for closure in Iowa. You can see the full list of Tuesday Morning store closures here on their website.

The Tuesday Morning discount retail store chain is known for selling accent furniture, craft supplies, home decor, snack foods, seasonal items, toys, and more.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.