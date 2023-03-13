National grocer closing stores in several states

A national grocery store chain recently announced that it plans to shutter supermarket locations in several states in the coming months. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash

Earlier this month, the popular health-focused grocery store chain Sprouts Farmers Market announced that it plans to close at least eleven of its store locations across several states.

Winsight Grocery Business reported that the impending Sprout's supermarket closures were mainly due to "underperformance" and that most of the stores marked for closure were "larger format stores" that no longer fit into the company's "smaller footprint" strategy.

Initially, the specific locations of the stores were not released. However, a recent report by AZ Central indicated that at least some of the store closures might be in Georgia, Florida, California, Texas, and Washington. The report did not provide specific locations. At this time, we do not know if Sprouts stores in any other states will be affected.

However, there is a silver lining. Despite the fact that Sprouts is planning to shutter several larger format stores across multiple states in the coming months, they also announced that they plan to open approximately 30 smaller format stores this year, which is good news for the communities they will be moving into.

We'll report back once we learn more about which specific Sprouts locations are closing and opening, so be sure to follow if you'd like to get updates.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.