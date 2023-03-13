Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas

A growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Kansas. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Monday, March 13, 2023, the growing fast-casual restaurant chain Chick N Max celebrated the grand opening of its newest Kansas location in Wichita, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Chick N Max restaurant is located at 8977 W. Central Avenue in Wichita near Taco Bell, Wendy's, and the Westlink Shopping Center. This is the fourth location for the restaurant chain in the Wichita area.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Ginger had to say about the new Chick N Max location in Wichita in a recent Google review:

Tried the new location today with a few coworkers. The food was superb! I had the Maple Bacon Applewood smoked chicken sandwich and it was fresh, juicy and delicious. Everyone was pleased. An enjoyable experience all around. I love that these are local guys. We will come back soon!

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Wichita area, consider stopping by the new Chick N Max location on W. Central Avenue the next time you get a craving for a delicious chicken meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.