Popular restaurant opening another new location in Missouri

Photo by Velova Elena/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri location in Wentzville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 1580 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville near Chili's Grill & Bar, Spectrum Store, and Crazy Bowls & Wraps.

The grand opening event will kick off at 7:30 am. Customers can enter to win "free Cane's for a year" between 7:30 am and 9 am. Twenty winners will be drawn at 9:05 am, according to the restaurant's event post on Facebook.

There will also be other prizes available at the grand opening, like custom t-shirts for the first 100 customers, baseball tickets, swag, and more.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken tender meals. The menu features classic Cane’s chicken tenders along with crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and special sauces.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Wentzville area, consider stopping by the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on Wentzville Parkway for their grand opening on March 21st.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.