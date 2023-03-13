National discount retailer closing many Indiana locations

Kristen Walters

A national discount retail store is closing most of its store locations in Indiana and currently running "going out of business" sales on remaining inventory. This is a great opportunity for bargain shoppers to find some amazing deals. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQadJ_0lHHz64y00
Photo bySlobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

Last month, the national discount retail chain Tuesday Morning announced that it would be closing at least five of its store locations in Indiana, leaving just two locations remaining open in the state.

The discount retail chain also recently announced on its company website that it will be closing more than 250 of its store locations throughout the country.

Shoppers in Indiana searching for a great deal may want to visit their local Tuesday Morning store if it is on the list of stores marked for closure, as these stores are currently running "going out of business sales" before they close their doors for good.

Here are the Tuesday Morning store locations that will be closing in Indiana that are currently running liquidation sales:

  • Plaza East Shopping Center location in Evansville,
  • Sagamore Parkway location in Lafayette,
  • Coldwater Road locations in Fort Wayne,
  • McKinley Town & Country location in Mishawaka, and
  • Parkwest Shopping Center location in Fort Wayne.

The Tuesday Morning store locations in Carmel and Indianapolis were not on the list of stores marked for closure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
