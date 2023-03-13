Leading grocer opens another new store location in Florida

A popular and fast-growing grocery chain recently opened another new store location in Florida last week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by gemma on Unsplash

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the large and rapidly expanding supermarket chain Publix celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida grocery store location in Navarre, according to the company's website.

The new Publix store is located at 10040 Navarre Parkway in Navarre near Legacy Granite and Quartz, Foresight Care & Aesthetics, and County Line Motors.

The new 48,387-square-foot grocery store is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm and features an expansive produce section, deli, bakery, floral department, and pharmacy.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been mostly positive. For example, this new Publix location has already racked up several five-star ratings from customers who have left reviews on Google.

The new Publix store also offers shoppers curbside or in-store pickup. If you prefer to order your groceries online and have them delivered, you can do that through Instacart as well. Additionally, this location offers catering for parties and events.

So if you happen to be in the Navarre area, consider stopping by the new Publix store on Navarre Parkway the next time you need to stock up on food and other household essentials.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.