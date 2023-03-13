Fast-growing discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A fast-growing discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Tomeng/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Illinois store location in Granite City, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store will be located at 3521 Nameoki Road in Granite City near Cato Fashions, Hibbert Sports, and the Nameoki Shopping Center.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 9 am this Wednesday.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a discount retailer with locations all across the United States. It has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its wide variety of products and low prices. The store carries apparel, home goods, books, toys, electronics, pet supplies, office supplies, and more.

Shoppers can save even more by checking out Ollie's weekly flyer, which lists deals and sales for each store. You can always find Ollie's weekly flyer here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Granite City area, consider stopping by the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet location for their grand opening event on March 15th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.