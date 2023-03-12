Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania

A popular dessert chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by hdagli/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, March 17, 2023, the beloved dessert shop Cinnaholic will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania location in Pittsburgh, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Cinnaholic dessert shop will be located at 6168 Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh near Huntington Bank, BrewDog, and Condado Tacos.

The grand opening is scheduled to start at 10 am. The new shop will be serving its famous cinnamon rolls for just $2 between 10 am and 2 pm on grand opening day. According to the business's Facebook page, there will be a limit of one $2 cinnamon roll per customer.

Cinnaholic is a locally-owned bakery that has grown a reputation for its gourmet cinnamon rolls, homemade cookie dough, brownies, and other bakery items like banana bread and cinnacakes. You can see their full menu here on their website.

They also offer catering for parties and events.

So, if you happen to be in the Pittsburgh area, consider stopping by the new Cinnaholic dessert shop for their grand opening on March 17th or the next time you're in the mood for a decadent cinnamon roll.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.