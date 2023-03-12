Major discount grocer opens another new store location in Pennsylvania

A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Syda Productions/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the leading discount supermarket chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Philadelphia, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi store is located at 2830A S. 20th Street in Philadelphia near ACME Markets, Millennium Home Products, and South Philly Day Spa.

Aldi discount stores are known for providing good quality products at affordable prices. They offer a variety of items, ranging from groceries to household items, helping customers save money on the things they need.

Customers can save even more by shopping Aldi's weekly specials and sales, which can be found here on its website.

The opening of a new Aldi store in Philadelphia is a great benefit as it will bring increased convenience and affordability to local shoppers. All in all, having a new Aldi store in the community provides greater convenience and cost savings.

So if you happen to be in the Philadelphia area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store on S. 20th Street the next time you want to save on groceries and household essentials.

The new Aldi store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.