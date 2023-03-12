Popular discount store opening another new location in Tennessee

A popular national discount retail chain store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Tennessee next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kameleon/Getty Image Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the discount retailer Five Below will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee store location in Lebanon, according to the company's website.

The new Five Below store will be located at 1437 W. Main Street in Lebanon near McDonald's, Wendy's, and The Honey Baked Ham Company.

Five Below is a discount retailer that offers a variety of items for teens and pre-teens. From home decor to tech accessories and school supplies, there’s something for everyone. Most items cost between $1 and $5 dollars. However, they also sell some products that exceed those amounts.

Having a new Five Below store open in Lebanon brings great value to the community. It offers an affordable way to find the right items without having to sacrifice quality or style. Whether you’re looking for something cool and fun for yourself or a great gift for someone special, Five Below is a great place to shop without exceeding your budget.

So if you happen to be in the Lebanon area, consider stopping by the new Five Below store on W. Main Street for their grand opening event on April 28th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.