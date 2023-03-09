Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina

A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in North Carolina next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by baranozdemir/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Publix will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest North Carolina supermarket location in Durham, according to the grocer's website.

The new 46,791-square-foot Publix grocery store will be located at 1065 Yunus Road in Durham near Dental Care at Ellis Crossing and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The growing supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Huntersville last month as well.

In addition to offering a wide selection of fresh produce, pantry items, frozen foods, and fresh meats, the new Publix grocery store in Durham will have a pharmacy, bakery, floral department, and deli. It will also offer in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and catering.

Most Publix stores also offer grocery delivery through Instacart, so if you prefer to order groceries online instead of shopping at the store, that feature should be available to you once the new Publix location opens.

So if you happen to be in the Durham area, consider stopping by the new Publix grocery store on Yunus Road for their grand opening next week on March 15th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.