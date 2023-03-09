Popular restaurant chain opens new location in West Virginia

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in West Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by 4kodiak/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the major restaurant chain LongHorn Steakhouse celebrated the grand opening of its newest West Virginia location in Bridgeport, according to local sources.

The new LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 100 Tolley Drive in Bridgeport near Monro Auto Service, Walgreens, and the Brickside Bar & Grille.

LongHorn Steakhouse is known for serving up mouth-watering filets, ribeyes, sirloin, porterhouse, and New York strip steaks. But they also offer burgers, sandwiches, chicken entrees, seafood, salads, and more.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Elissa had to say about the new restaurant location in Bridgeport in a recent Google review:

Brand new - just opened. Very good customer service experience, lots of servers. Food was served within 10 min of ordering. It was all pretty good. A little over the top with their seasoned salt - expect they will pull that back a bit. Hamburger was good. Fried chicken sandwich was big, juicy and good.

So if you happen to be in the Bridgeport area, consider stopping by the new Long Horn Steak House on Tolley Drive the next time you want to go out for a savory meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.