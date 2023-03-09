Major discount retailer opening new store location in Virginia

A major discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, April 14, 2023, the popular discount retailer Five Below will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in King George, according to the company's website.

The new Five Below discount store will be located at 16375 Merchants Lane in King George near Walmart, Petco, and TJ Maxx.

Five Below is a national discount retail chain where most items are priced between one and five dollars, but they also carry some items that are more than five dollars. The store is generally geared toward tweens and teens and carries a wide selection of toys, games, candy, tech, beauty products, craft supplies, pet products, books, home decor, games, party favors, and sports gear.

They also stock seasonal items for Christmas, Easter, and other holidays. For example, right now, the stores are stocked with Easter candy, baskets, and other small toys that would make great Easter stuffers for kids and teens.

So if you happen to be in the King George area, consider stopping by the new Five Below discount store on Merchants Lane for their grand opening on April 14th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.