National discount retailer closing most Georgia store locations

If you're a bargain shopper, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail store is closing most of its Georgia store locations, and they are currently having "going out of business sales" on remaining inventory. Read on to learn more.

Photo by ivanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

In late February, the national discount retail chain Tuesday Morning announced that it would be closing at least twelve of its store locations in Georiga, leaving just six locations remaining open in the state.

In addition to store closures in Georgia, the discount retail chain also announced that it would be closing more than 250 stores across the country.

While it's never great news to hear about a business closing its doors, it does create a unique opportunity for bargain shoppers since the Tuesday Morning stores that will be closing in Georiga are currently having "going out of business sales."

Here are the Tuesday Morning stores that are closing in Georgia and currently running sales:

Dalton Outlet Shops location in Dalton,

Deerfield Place location in Milton,

North Lake Business Park location in Tucker,

1911 Mall of Georgia Boulevard location in Buford,

Galleria Square location in Warner Robins,

Roswell Towne Center location in Roswell,

Picadilly Square location in Savannah,

Presidential Common location in Snellville,

Alps Village location in Athens,

Shallowford Crossing location in Marietta,

Parkside Shopping Center location in Atlanta,

Dawson Marketplace location in Dawsonville.

You can see the full list of Tuesday Morning store closures throughout the country here on the business's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.