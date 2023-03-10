Leading discount grocer opens new store location in Florida

A popular, affordable discount grocer recently opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Danilin/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its new Florida supermarket location in Lakeland, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi supermarket is located at 4532 Florida Avenue S in Lakeland near Fresh Kitchen, Panda Express, and the Alamo Plaza shopping center.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been fairly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Kareem had to say about the new store location in Lakeland in a recent Google review:

Better selection then other ALDIs I’ve been to and half the price of a Publix grocery bill without sacrificing quality, it will be my preferred grocery location!

Another shopper named Johannah had this to say about the store in another recent review:

Great! So glad it’s finally open! Prices are a fraction of Publix and Walmart for the same quality food! Self checkout was a breeze so there wasn’t a huge line at all! So happy with my first experience here in the brand new store!

So if you happen to be in the Lakeland area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store the next time you want to save money on your grocery bill.

This new Aldi location is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.