Popular Oregon grocer closing all locations this month

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Green Zebra Grocery, a local Oregon store chain with several locations in the Portland area announced that they would be going out of business later this month.

Zebra Green Grocery focused on selling healthy foods and snacks such as locally sourced meat, meals made from scratch, kombucha, local beers, and coffee. Their stated goal was to make high quality food more accessible and convenient to people in the Portland area.

They succeeded in that mission for over a decade.

Zebra Green Grocery maintained three different store locations in the Portland area:

1704 SW Broadway

3011 N. Lombard Street, and

4990 SE Division Street.

All three of these store locations are set to close on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Zebra Green Grocery also strived to pay their workers fair wages and offered health insurance to their employees, a feature that is often difficult to find in the food service industry.

Unfortunately, due to increased costs for food, fuel, and other expenses, mixed with ongoing staffing shortages, the business became unsustainable.

It's sad to see small businesses like this one close down because they provide so much value to the community. However, we wish the owners all the best.

