Rising restaurant chain opens new Alabama location

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the rising restaurant chain Biscuit Belly will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Alabama restaurant location in Hunstville, according to an event post on the company's website.

However, it appears that the restaurant has already had a soft opening and is currently open to the public.

The new Biscuit Belly restaurant is located at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive in Huntsville near Dick's Sporting Goods, Game Stop, and Chili's Grill & Bar.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 7 am on Friday morning.

According to Biscuit Belly's Facebook page, the first 100 customers will get $25 gift cards. They will also have free coffee and "fun freebies" throughout the day.

Biscuit Belly is a rising restaurant chain that serves "Southern fare with a twist," such as their famous biscuit sandwiches. You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been immensely positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Alex had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Google review:

Absolutely love this place! Amazing atmosphere and the staff was great. The service was fast and friendly. Food was delicious as well as the boozy breakfast beverages. Definitely my new favorite brunch place in Huntsville.

So if you happen to be in the Huntsville area, consider stopping by the new Biscuit Belly restaurant for their grand opening event this Friday.

