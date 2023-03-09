Major discount retail chain closing over half of its Florida stores

A major national discount retailer recently announced that it would be closing over half of its store locations in Florida. Most of the locations marked for closure are currently running "going out of business sales." Read on to learn more.

Photo by slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

The discount retail chain Tuesday Morning recently announced that it would be closing at least twenty-four of its forty store locations in Florida and more than 260 locations throughout the country.

This announcement came after the retail chain filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in late February.

Tuesday Morning is a discount retail chain that sells a wide selection of home goods and decor, such as furniture, craft supplies, rugs, lamps, bedding, wall art, bath and body, baby gifts, toys, pet supplies, and more.

The following Tuesday Morning store locations in Florida that have been marked for closure and are currently having "going out of business" clearance sales:

Granada Shoppes location in Naples,

Nature Coast Commons location in Spring Hill,

Cypress Trace location in Fort Myers,

Sun City Center Plaza location in Sun City Center,

Countryside Centre location in Clearwater,

Butler Plaza Central location in Gainesville,

Plantation Commons location in Destin,

Lady Lake Crossing location in Lady Lake,

Hollieanna Shopping Center location in Winter Park,

Suntree Plaza location in Melbourne,

Corridors at Ponte Vedra location in Ponte Vedra Beach,

Seminole City Center location in Seminole,

Shoppes of Oakbrook location in Palm Beach Gardens,

Northdale Promenade location in Tampa,

McGregor Pointe Shopping Center location in Fort Myers,

Lake Washington Square location in Melbourne,

West Volusia Shopping Center location in Deland,

Venice Village Shoppes location in Venice,

Landings Shopping Center location in Sarasota,

Cortex Common location in Bradenton,

Palm Cay Plaza location in Merritt Island,

Gateway Market Center location in St. Petersburg,

Pompano Plaza location in Pompano Beach, and

Titus Landing location in Titusville.

You can see the full list of nationwide Tuesday Morning store closures here on the company's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Follow Kristen on Medium for more in-depth stories like this popular one.