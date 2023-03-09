Popular discount retailer opening another new store in Wisconsin

A popular national discount retailer recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, April 21, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Five Below will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Green Bay, according to the company's website.

The new Five Below store will be located at 805 S. Military Avenue in Green Bay near the Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, and Hollywood Nails.

Five Below is an American discount retailer selling most items for $5 or less. They offer a wide selection of items such as clothing, accessories, electronics, home decor, beauty products, and more.

Five Below often runs special deals and promotions where shoppers can save even more. For example, right now, the store has great deals on Easter items such as candy, baskets, and stuffers. They have everything you need to build amazing holiday baskets and gifts without going over your budget.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, Five Below has something for just about everyone. So if you happen to be in the Green Bay area, consider stopping by the new Five Below discount store on S. Military Avenue for their grand opening event on April 21st.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

