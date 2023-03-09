Highly-rated supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama, and so far, it's getting rave reviews from shoppers. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Becon/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Publix celebrated the grand opening of its newest Alabama supermarket location in Fairhope, according to the company's website.

The new Publix grocery store is located at 18125 Wright Boulevard in Fairhope near Abstract Solutions Wood Flooring and Colony Fence.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Vicki had to say about the new Publix grocery store in Fairhope in a recent Google review:

I would give them more than 5 stars if that was an option! This is my favorite grocery store. So excited that this one is finally opened. Everyone was so friendly, the store is really clean, very organized and they had some good sales.

Another local shopper named Daniel had this to say in another recent review:

Same setup as the Foley location. They had a lot of cashiers, not sure if that will change but we'll see. I love this location away from the traffic and on my way home from work.

So if you happen to be in the Fairhope area, consider stopping by the new Publix grocery store on Wright Boulevard the next time you need to restock your pantry.

The new Publix store is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Follow Kristen on Medium for more in-depth stories like this popular one.