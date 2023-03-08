National discount retailer opening another new location in North Carolina

If you love getting great deals on popular name brand items, you may be excited to learn that a national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by JPSchrage/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the major discount retail store chain TJ Maxx will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest North Carolina store location in Fuquay-Varina, according to the company's website.

The new TJ Maxx store will be located at 1422 N. Main Street in Fuquay-Varina near FastMed Urgent Care, Mei Wei Asian Diner, and the Eggs Up Grill.

The new TJ Maxx store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

TJ Maxx stores are a popular among customers looking for discounts on top brands and designer products. They carry an extensive selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, kitchen items and more at up to 60% off the prices of traditional department stores.

So if you happen to be in the Fuquay-Varina area, consider stopping by the new TJ Maxx store on N. Main Street for their grand opening on March 26th or the next time you want to shop for brand name clothing without breaking your budget.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.