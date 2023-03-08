Alexandria, VA

Leading discount grocer opens another new location in Virginia

Kristen Walters

A leading discount grocer with thousands of stores located throughout the country, recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guUM5_0lC67o7v00
Photo bymladn61/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that the national discount grocery chain Aldi recently opened its newest Virginia grocery store location in Alexandria on Thursday, March 2, 2023, according to the company's website.

The new discount supermarket is located at 6218 N. Kings Highway in Alexandria and is open daily from 9 am to 8:00 pm, with the exception of Mondays when the store stays open until 8:30 pm.

The Aldi grocery store chain has grown a reputation for offering a wide selection of grocery items at very reasonable prices. However, shoppers can save even more by checking out sales in Aldi's weekly flyer, which can always be found here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Ali had to say about the new store in Alexandria in a recent Google review:

Excellent options at low costs. Easy parking.

So if you are in the Alexandria area, you may want to consider stopping by the new Aldi store on N. Kings Highway to check it our for yourself the next time you want to stock up on food and other household essentials without breaking your budget.

