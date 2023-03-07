Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Oklahoma

A popular sandwich shop recently opened a new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.

Photo by alisafarov/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Monday, March 6, 2023, the popular sandwich shop Capriotti's opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant in Tulsa, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is located at 8115 S. Olympia Avenue in Tulsa near Aldi, Blaze Pizza, and SushiFork.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 10 am on Monday morning.

Capriotti's is known for their famous sub sandwiches and cheesesteaks. For a limited time, customers can order the American Waygu French Dip or try one of the chain's standard menu items like "The Bobbie," which, according to the restaurant's website, was voted "the greatest sandwich in America."

In addition to its wide selection of sub sandwiches, Capriotti's also serves soups, salads, stuffing, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, and cookies. Catering is also available.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Tulsa area, consider stopping by the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop on S. Olympia Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a satisfying sub sandwich.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.