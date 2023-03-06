Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Tennessee

A growing restaurant chain with over 100 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain MOOYAH opened its newest Tennessee restaurant location in Gallatin, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new MOOYAH restaurant is located at 207 Maharris Drive in Gallatin near Cinnaholic, Pet Supplies Plus, and Ideal Dental.

The MOOYAH restaurant chain is known for its wide selection of burgers, which come in beef, turkey, and vegan options. You can view their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive, with some constructive feedback for minor improvements. For example, this is what one local patron named Doug had to say about the new MOOYAH location in Gallatin in a recent Google review:

Amazing Burgers!! It’s about time a great burger place opened in Gallatin! “Certified Angus beef, hand smashed burgers made to order on fresh bake buns”. All I know is they taste AWESOME. Fries are hand cut and my shakes was so thick I needed a spoon. Definitely coming back!!

So if you happen to be in the Gallatin area, consider stopping by the new MOOYAH restaurant on Maharris Drive the next time you get a hankering for a juicy burger with fries and a shake.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.