National retail chain closing another store in Florida

A local source has confirmed that the major retail store chain Michael Kors will be closing another one of its Florida store locations in Jacksonville this month.

The affected Michael Kors retail store is located at 4791 River City Drive in Jacksonville at St. Johns Town Center near the Vans Shoe store, Bath & Body Works, and Coach.

The store is expected to close permanently on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The impending closure of the Michael Kors retail location was reported earlier this week by the Jacksonville Daily Record. However, that local source did not provide a specific reason why the company decided to close this location.

However, they did report that a Lululemon store is expected to move into the corner space once Michael Kors exits.

Michael Kors is a popular fashion brand that sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and kids. The brand is currently running its "Spring Forward Sale" online and in stores. However, local sources have indicated that the closing retail location in Jacksonville will not be hosting any special "going out of business" or "inventory liquidation" sales.

