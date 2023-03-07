Major grocer opening another new store in Ohio this weekend

A popular supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store location this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Nathália Rosa on Unsplash

On Friday, March 10, 2023, Kroger will kick off the grand opening celebration of its new store location in Dayton with gift card giveaways, food samples, and even circus performances, according to this local report.

The new Kroger store is located at 601 Woodman Drive in Dayton near Pizza Hut, Speedway, and the BP fueling station.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 7 am on Friday.

According to local sources, the first 300 guests will receive a $10 gift card to use in the store. From 11 am to 1 pm, there will be multiple chances to win $25 Kroger gift cards. There will also be a circus performer on site for Friday's grand opening day.

The grand opening event will continue into the weekend with more opportunities to receive gift cards, try food samples, and win other fun prizes, such as tickets to the Newport Aquarium, according to this local source.

So if you happen to be in the Dayton area, consider stopping by the new Kroger location on Woodman Drive this weekend for their grand opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.