Major national retailer closing another store location in Illinois

A major national retail chain recently announced its decision to close another store location in Illinois later this month. Read on to learn more.

Local sources have confirmed that the major pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this month.

The affected Walgreens store is located at 3100 11th Street in Rock Island near McDonald's and General Dollar.

The store is expected to close on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

According to a report by local news outlet KWQC Channel 6, the cause for the Walgreeens closure in Rock Island is due, at least in part, to "the dynamics of the local market."

While there are several other Walgreens locations nearby, many local residents rely on this location for medications, basic healthcare services, such as immunizations, and even some food items. For those without personal transportation, accessibility can become an issue, especially for the elderly or those with physical impairments.

Store closures like this also often result in the loss of jobs for local residents (unless they can be transferred to a nearby location) and can have a negative impact on the local economy.

The national pharmacy chain has also recently closed store locations in downtown Chicago, Houston, and Vermont.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.