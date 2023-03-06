National retail giant closing multiple locations in Oregon this month

A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing multiple locations in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Alex Bascuas/Canva Pro license

Earlier this month, the national retail giant Walmart announced that it would be closing at least two of its Oregon store locations in Portland later this month, according to local sources.

The following Walmart store locations in Portland have been scheduled for closure:

According to local sources, these two Walmart stores have been scheduled to close on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The official reason provided for the store closures, according to this source, is that these Walmart locations "were not meeting financial expectations." However, another source has indicated that high rates of theft may have also been a contributing factor in the company's decision to close these locations.

According to The Hill, the closure of these two Walmart locations is expected to eliminate approximately 580 jobs. However, they also indicated that impacted employees will be given the option to transfer to another Walmart location.

Walmart recently announced plans to close at least seven additional stores in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, and Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, these closures will likely have a major negative impact on the communities in which they are located since many residents rely on Walmart for affordable groceries, medications, and other necessities.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.