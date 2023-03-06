Popular discount retailer announces opening date for new Virginia store

A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it will be opening another new store location in Virginia next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by BBourdages/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Sunday, March 12, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain TJ Maxx will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Fredericksburg, according to the company's website.

The new TJ Maxx store will be located at 1833 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg near Burlington, Qdoba Mexican Eats, and Sushi Kola.

TJ Maxx is known for offering high-end designer fashion and popular brands at discounted prices. The store chain carries a wide selection of clothing, accessories, and shoes for women, men, and kids. They also sell home decor items and pet supplies.

One of the features of TJ Maxx stores that many customers enjoy is that they are always getting new inventory. So if you enjoy the "treasure hunting" experience of finding great deals on well-known brands, you'll probably enjoy shopping at TJ Maxx.

So if you happen to be in the Fredericksburg area, consider stopping by the new TJ Maxx store on Carl D. Silver Parkway for their grand opening event on March 12th.

The new TJ Maxx store in Fredericksburg will be open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, according to the store's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.