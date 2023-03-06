Affordable discount grocer opens another new store location in Pennsylvania

A national discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Becon/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the discount grocery chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania supermarket location in Woodlyn, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi discount grocery store is located at 1300 MacDade Boulevard in Woodlyn near the CVS Pharmacy, Taco Bell, and Hunt's Annex.

Aldi has built a reputation for offering competitively low prices on many grocery items, especially for customers who shop their weekly sales flier, making them one of the more affordable grocery store chains in the country.

So far, customer feedback on the new Aldi location has been mixed. For example, this is what one local shopper named Denise had to say about the new store location in Woodlyn in a recent Google review:

This place is awesome! Did my dinner/snack list for 6 days for a family of 3 and only spent 80.00, store had everything i needed, also young lady handling front end today was great!!!

Another customer named Marie had this to say about the new Aldi store in another recent review:

Prices are right.Great new items all the tme.

So if you happen to be in the Woodlyn area, consider stopping by the new Aldi discount grocery store on MacDade Boulevard the next time you want to stock up on groceries without breaking your budget.

This new Aldi store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm, according to the store's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.