Popular cookie shop opens another new location in Michigan

A popular gourmet cookie chain that has been rapidly expanding throughout the country in recent years has opened another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dean Drobot/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the fast-growing dessert chain Crumble Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Michigan store location in Canton, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookie shop is located at 42049 Ford Road in Canton near Aldi, Play It Again Sports, and Chuck E. Cheese.

One of the things that sets Crumbl Cookies apart from other bakeries and dessert shops is that their menu changes each week.

For example, this week, customers can enjoy unique flavors like Blueberry Crumb Cake, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Dark Dream, and Cookie Dough. Classic cookie flavors like Milk Chocolate Chip and Pink Sugar are typically always available.

You can see Crumbl's current weekly flavors here on their website.

Crumbl also offers catering services, a cookie subscription, and gift options, as well as delivery and curbside pickup.

So if you happen to be in the Canton area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookies location on Ford Road the next time you get a craving for something sweet.

Kristen Walters