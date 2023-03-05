Major discount retailer opening another new store in Pennsylvania

Kristen Walters

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it will be opening another store location in Pennsylvania later this month. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INSwR_0l8PrV8000
Photo byIvanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the national discount retailer Marshalls will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Mill Hall, according to the company's website.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 12 Millbrook Plaza Lane in Mill Hall near Weis Markets, Little Caesars Pizza, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

The store will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm, according to the store's website.

Marshalls is a popular retail store that sells a wide range of merchandise, from clothing and accessories to home goods and more. The discount retail chain claims to offer "the most coveted brand name, designer, and other in-demand labels for 20-50% less than department and specialty store prices."

Customers can also shop online at the retail store's website. However, each physical store gets different items on a regular basis, making the store chain an attractive place for shoppers who like the "treasure hunting" experience.

So if you happen to be in the Mill Hall area, consider stopping by the new Marshalls store on Millbrook Plaze Lane for their grand opening event on March 30th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

# shopping# business# money# economy# grand opening

Comments / 1

Published by

Contact: kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com

Pennsylvania State
73K followers

