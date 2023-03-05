Popular discount grocer opens new Indiana location

A popular discount grocer with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Syda Productions/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the major discount supermarket chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana grocery store location in Valparaiso, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 2352 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso near the Walmart Supercenter and Tractor Supply Co.

This Aldi store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm, according to the store's website.

Aldi has built a reputation for selling a wide selection of grocery items and household essentials and competitively low prices. Shoppers can expect to save on everything from produce to frozen foods, snacks, and fresh meats by shopping at Aldi.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Neil had to say about the new Aldi store in Valparaiso in a recent Google review:

Great new location with good selection.

So if you happen to be in the Valparaiso area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store on Morthland Drive the next time you want to stock up and save on groceries.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.