Discount retail store chain opens another new location in Georgia

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the popular discount retail store Marshalls celebrated the grand opening of its newest Georgia store location in Rincon, according to the company's website.

The new Marshalls store is located at 5647 South Highway 21 in Rincon near Planet Fitness, Pizza Hut, and the Hong Kong Buffet.

Marshalls is a discount retail store that offers shoppers a wide selection of apparel and home goods. Customers can find name-brand merchandise at discounted prices, including clothing for men, women, and children. They frequently have clearance sales that have the potential to offer even deeper discounts to shoppers.

Shoppers can expect an ever-changing selection of high-quality merchandise at discounted prices, making Marshalls a great store for budget-conscious shoppers.

So if you happen to be in the Rincon area, consider stopping by the new Marshalls store on South Highway 21 for their grand opening event on March 2nd or the next time you want to find great deals on popular brand name clothing items for the entire family.

The new Marshalls store will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm, according to the company's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.