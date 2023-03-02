Millsboro, DE

Major discount grocery chain opens new location in Delaware

Kristen Walters

A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Delaware. Read on to learn more.

Photo byPRImageFactory/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the national discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Deleware store location in Millsboro, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi discount grocery store is located at 26684 Centerview Drive in Millsboro near BJ's Wholesale Club, Lowe's Home Improvement store, and the Avid Hotel.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been a mix of positive reviews with some critical feedback for improvements. For example, this is what one local customer named Tracie had to say about the new Aldi store in Millsboro in a recent Google review:

Today is Grand opening! The store is layed out nicely. Fresh fruit, veggies. Nice selection of cheeses, meats etc. Highly impressed with the way they were handling first day chaos! Will definitely be going back!

However, another local customer left this review on Google, pointing out a few areas that the new store could improve:

Just left Aldi and I know it's their 1st day they are a little understaffed and are definitely struggling with the counting of some things but overall the store looks really good. The teenagers that they had working this evening were extremely pleasant. However they only have 2 checkout lanes that accept cash and this will make it harder for some of the senior citizens in our area as a lot of them do not use self checkout. Overall it was a decent experience and I will be going back.

So, if you happen to be in the Millsboro area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store on Centerview Drive the next time you need to make a grocery run.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business happenings. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Join me on Medium as well for more in-depth conversations on the creator economy, side gigs, personal finance, and the future of AI.

