Large retail store chain opens new location in Mississippi

A large retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the growing home furnishing chain Ashley Home Store will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Mississippi store location in Oxford, according to local reports.

However, it appears that the store may have already had a soft opening.

The new Ashley Home Store is located in the Oakwood Plaza Shopping Center at 2128 Jackson Venue in Oxford near Harbor Freight and Sonic.

Ashley stores carry a wide selection of furniture, home organization, bath, bedding, and decor items.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named CJ had to say about the new Ashley Home Store in Oxford in a recent Google review:

I visited the Ashley Furniture store in Oxford, and I had the greatest experience. Iliana went above and beyond to make sure that I received the best deal, and that I was satisfied. I even got a chance to test out different pieces in the store to fit my needs. Thanks Iliana and the Ashley family for a great experience.

So if you happen to be in the Oxford area, consider stopping by the new Ashley Home Store for their grand opening event on March 4th or the next time you need to shop for a new furniture item for your home.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.