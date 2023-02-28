Highly-rated restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A highly-rated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ciricvelibor/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the health focused fast-casual restaurant chain Just Salad celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida location in Miami, according to the company's website.

The new Just Salad restaurant is located at 800 Brickell Avenue in Miami near Born Barbers, Enzo Custom tailor, and Poke House.

Just Salad offers a wide selection of health and delicious salads such as the Maple Crispy Chicken, Winter Harvest, Tokyo Supergreens, Thai Chicken Crunch, Buffalo Chicken, California Cob, and more.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Sarah had to say about the new Just Salad location in Miami in a recent Google review:

I moved to Miami from Broward over a year ago and have been waiting for the moment a Just Salad opens here. I’m so happy this location opened as these salads are 10/10. My fav is the Chicken Poblano - I literally get cravings for it. Better than Sweet Green in my opinion :)

So if you happen to be in the Miami area, consider stopping by the new Just Salad location on Brickell Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a healthy and delicious salad.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.