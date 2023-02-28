Famous cookie shop opens another new location in Virginia

A famous and fast-growing bakery chain recently opened another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Momma Raych/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Virginia location in Virginia Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookie shop is located at 300 Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach near Panera Bread and Michaels.

One of the things that make the Crumble Cookie chain unique is that they offer a rotating menu of cookie flavors and changes each week. For example, this week, Crumble stores are serving Maple Bacon, Pink Doughnut, Brownie Batter, Mint Chip Ice Cream, Classic Pink Sugar, and Milk Chocolate Chip.

However, next week the menu will change, and there will be new flavors to try. You can always see the current weekly menu of flavors here on the company's website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Chris had to say about the new Crumbl Cookies location in Virginia Beach in a recent Google review:

Great cookies! Clean space, friendly staff… My family and I look forward to our weekly 6-pack!

So if you happen to be in the Virginia Beach area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookie location on Constitution Drive the next time you're in the mood for a gourmet cookie.

